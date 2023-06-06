Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,108 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,459,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,894 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,375,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,983,235,000 after purchasing an additional 174,774 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,097,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,374,419,000 after purchasing an additional 75,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 25,517.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,540,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $221.88 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $235.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.10. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Amgen from $227.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.94.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

