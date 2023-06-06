Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Invests $3.47 Million in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 75,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 6.56% of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 41,305 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 25,477 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BKHY opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF has a 12 month low of $44.16 and a 12 month high of $49.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.77.

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF Company Profile

The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

