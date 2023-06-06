Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,303 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.14% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM LLC grew its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 481.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $27.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.47. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $28.81.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1307 per share. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

