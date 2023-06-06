Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Purchases 63,167 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 1,689.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,167 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resolute Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,324,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,368,000 after purchasing an additional 276,856 shares in the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 117,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,933,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $131.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $119.81 and a 1-year high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.