Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 17,906 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,906 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,563 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,684,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,677,000 after purchasing an additional 121,664 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after buying an additional 50,689 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 1,247,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,783,000 after buying an additional 14,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,191,000 after buying an additional 1,044,538 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.77 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $118.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.42 and a 200-day moving average of $108.47.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.