Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 3,597 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $101.82 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.85 and a 1 year high of $120.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

