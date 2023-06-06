Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 70,082 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,082 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.36% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of COMT opened at $25.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $820.34 million, a PE ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $24.98 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.62.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

