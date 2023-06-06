Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Sells 814 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,578 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Shares of BA stock opened at $209.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.86 and its 200-day moving average is $201.47. The stock has a market cap of $125.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $221.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.75) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

