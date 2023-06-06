Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives $31.52 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intel Trading Down 4.6 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,644,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,319,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Intel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 180,279,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,645,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,574 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intel by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,728,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,696,916,000 after acquiring an additional 512,209 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intel by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,342,230 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,409,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,241,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Intel by 7.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 52,117,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,343,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,980 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $29.86 on Friday. Intel has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $44.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average of $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.91, a PEG ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intel will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.