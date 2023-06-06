Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives $31.52 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.17.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.
In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of INTC opened at $29.86 on Friday. Intel has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $44.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average of $28.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.91, a PEG ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Intel will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.
Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.
