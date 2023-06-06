Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $160.25.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IPAR. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $128.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.70. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $64.52 and a fifty-two week high of $161.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.29. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $311.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,018,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,345,000 after purchasing an additional 827,032 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,936,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 368,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,390,000 after acquiring an additional 158,265 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,092,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth $15,224,000. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.