Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) & Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI) Head to Head Survey

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Rating) and Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and Intrepid Potash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A Intrepid Potash 14.15% 7.43% 6.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atlas Energy Solutions and Intrepid Potash, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Solutions 0 0 8 1 3.11 Intrepid Potash 1 1 0 0 1.50

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Atlas Energy Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $24.44, indicating a potential upside of 44.05%. Intrepid Potash has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.47%. Given Atlas Energy Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Atlas Energy Solutions is more favorable than Intrepid Potash.

55.4% of Intrepid Potash shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Intrepid Potash shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atlas Energy Solutions and Intrepid Potash’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Intrepid Potash $337.57 million 0.78 $72.22 million $3.36 5.93

Intrepid Potash has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Solutions.

Summary

Intrepid Potash beats Atlas Energy Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is a provider of proppant and logistics services to customers engaged in the oil and natural gas industry principally within the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc. is a diversified mineral company, which engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed, and the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

