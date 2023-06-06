Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Receives $2.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Invitae from $1.75 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Invitae in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Invitae Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.83. Invitae has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $275.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invitae

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 285.28% and a negative net margin of 611.14%. The firm had revenue of $117.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.78) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Invitae will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, CFO Yafei Wen sold 43,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $86,469.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 700,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,591.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 26,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total transaction of $31,771.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 576,431 shares in the company, valued at $691,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yafei Wen sold 43,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total value of $86,469.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 700,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,591.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 136,919 shares of company stock valued at $198,630. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitae

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 122,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 30,807 shares during the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 415,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invitae by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invitae by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 57,196 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth $4,158,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

