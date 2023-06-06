Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Purchased by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 848.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 29,250.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.50 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.09.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Invitation Homes stock opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.91. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.20.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $589.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.07 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 17.88%. On average, analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.22%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

