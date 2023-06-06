Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,178,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.83% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $44,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Shares of IONS opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $48.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 57.58%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 4,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $197,930.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,634,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 4,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $197,930.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,374 shares in the company, valued at $5,634,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total transaction of $63,675.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,130 shares of company stock worth $286,134 over the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

