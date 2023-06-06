iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,600,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,900 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $183,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 802.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEI opened at $116.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.93. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.26 and a 52 week high of $121.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.2197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

