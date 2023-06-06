iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance reduced its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,841 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DMXF opened at $60.94 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $44.82 and a one year high of $61.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

