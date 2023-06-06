iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,437 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,101,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,754,000 after acquiring an additional 674,155 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,065,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,614.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,403,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146,786 shares in the last quarter. Mayo Clinic bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,377,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,962,000 after buying an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $93.84 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $94.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.85.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

