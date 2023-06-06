iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lessened its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,323,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of EEM opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $43.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.23.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

