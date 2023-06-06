iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,245,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,347,000 after acquiring an additional 302,205 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,337 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,517,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,823,000 after purchasing an additional 126,684 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,013,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,829,000 after buying an additional 18,189 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,408,000 after buying an additional 200,515 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $234.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.36. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $238.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

