iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 56.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IJT opened at $109.71 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $123.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.89. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

