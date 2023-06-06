Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Price Target to $293.00

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $285.00 to $293.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $267.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.33.

STZ opened at $244.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -478.76, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.57. Constellation Brands has a 1-year low of $208.12 and a 1-year high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 100.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,890,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,432,000 after buying an additional 3,961,836 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,809,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,799,000 after buying an additional 908,486 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 84,839.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,742,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,309,000 after buying an additional 3,738,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,863,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,055,000 after buying an additional 50,672 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

