Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,027 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 62,890 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 18.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,093 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR opened at $30.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $25.18 and a one year high of $34.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.52%.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $182,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 931,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,143,793.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $182,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 931,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,143,793.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $27,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $751,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,450 shares of company stock worth $651,303 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JNPR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.87.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the business of designing, developing, and selling products and services for high-performance networks to enable customers to build networks for their businesses while achieving agility and improved operating efficiency through automation. The firm also offers routing, switching, Wi-Fi, network security, artificial intelligence-enabled enterprise networking operations, and software-defined networking technologies.

