Kepos Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 250 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after acquiring an additional 182,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,055,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,956,000 after acquiring an additional 501,131 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,531,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,620,000 after purchasing an additional 65,492 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,421,891 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $691,070,000 after purchasing an additional 45,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,971,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $422,712,000 after buying an additional 83,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PWR. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.91.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

NYSE PWR opened at $179.23 on Tuesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.86 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares in the company, valued at $47,797,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $644,234.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,956 shares of company stock valued at $42,137,655 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

