Kepos Capital LP Acquires Shares of 499 General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its holdings in General Electric by 1,592.4% during the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,307,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,210 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 7,640.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,291 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in General Electric by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,777,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $316,496,000 after acquiring an additional 853,292 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in General Electric by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,330,997,000 after acquiring an additional 625,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in General Electric by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 919,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,945,000 after acquiring an additional 435,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Electric Stock Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.20.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $104.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.01. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $106.71.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

