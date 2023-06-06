Kepos Capital LP Makes New $35,000 Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KDP. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu purchased 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $35,431.26. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,481.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 31,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,746 and have sold 34,000 shares valued at $1,112,260. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP stock opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 86.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Articles

