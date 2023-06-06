Kepos Capital LP Makes New $36,000 Investment in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 14,775 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its position in Sensata Technologies by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 207,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after acquiring an additional 31,679 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

NYSE ST opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $36.64 and a 1 year high of $54.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Sensata Technologies Increases Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $998.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Sensata Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

Insider Transactions at Sensata Technologies

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $482,859.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,306,330.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.91.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. The firm operates through the Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions segments.

