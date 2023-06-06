Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379,157 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 17,085.7% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.19. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 86.02%.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,297 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,169,181.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Anthony Shoemaker purchased 5,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.82 per share, for a total transaction of $184,441.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 62,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,181.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 14,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $453,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,038.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 31,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,079,746 and have sold 34,000 shares valued at $1,112,260. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

