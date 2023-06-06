Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Holdings Decreased by Sei Investments Co.

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2023

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRCGet Rating) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 232,897 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of Kilroy Realty worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $589,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,652,000 after acquiring an additional 75,015 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 85,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 178,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Kilroy Realty Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE KRC opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 107.46%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.