Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Holdings Decreased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 232,897 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.11% of Kilroy Realty worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $589,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 11.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,652,000 after acquiring an additional 75,015 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 85,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 24,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 178,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

Kilroy Realty Trading Down 0.8 %

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

NYSE KRC opened at $27.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 107.46%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.