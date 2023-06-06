Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kimball International Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ KBAL opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $447.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.10. Kimball International has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $12.67.

Institutional Trading of Kimball International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 1,701.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Kimball International by 123.5% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Kimball International by 586.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 6,487 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Kimball International during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimball International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc engages in the design and sale of furniture products and services. The firm focuses on commercial, hospitality, healthcare, education, government, and finance markets. It distributes its product under the Kimball, National, and Kimball Hospitality brands. It operates through the following business units: Workplace, Health, Hospitality, and eBusiness.

