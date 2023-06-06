Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives $20.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.56.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinder Morgan

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 34,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $16.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.64. Kinder Morgan has a 52-week low of $15.77 and a 52-week high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.