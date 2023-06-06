Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives $15.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHG. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1,070.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $25.66.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. Koninklijke Philips’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.9387 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is -37.96%.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

