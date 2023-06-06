Lakeland Industries (LAKE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its 4/30/2023 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lakeland Industries stock opened at $10.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $81.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 0.46. Lakeland Industries has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $18.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

LAKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Lakeland Industries from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lakeland Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAKE. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 30.4% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,036,131 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,915,000 after buying an additional 241,376 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 20.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 514,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 88,535 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 6.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,619,000 after buying an additional 32,311 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the third quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market. It operates through the Domestic and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include disposable protective clothing, chemical protective clothing, woven protective clothing, fire protective gear, heat protective clothing, reflective protective clothing, hand and arm protection, arc or fire-retardant rated rainwear, and fire-retardant protective clothing.

