Lands’ End, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lands’ End in a research note issued on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Lands’ End’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lands’ End’s FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lands’ End in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Lands’ End Stock Performance

Lands’ End stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $277.53 million, a P/E ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.26. Lands’ End has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.15.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $309.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Lands’ End by 533.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 807.5% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,195 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 76.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.42% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C.

