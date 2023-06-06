LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) vs. Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Financial Survey

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Rating) and LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.9% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of LINKBANCORP shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of LINKBANCORP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and LINKBANCORP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid Penn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A LINKBANCORP 0 2 1 0 2.33

Profitability

Mid Penn Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $37.50, indicating a potential upside of 60.19%. LINKBANCORP has a consensus price target of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 68.28%. Given LINKBANCORP’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe LINKBANCORP is more favorable than Mid Penn Bancorp.

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and LINKBANCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid Penn Bancorp 27.28% 10.87% 1.24% LINKBANCORP 5.57% 4.31% 0.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and LINKBANCORP’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid Penn Bancorp $189.26 million 1.97 $54.81 million $3.43 6.83 LINKBANCORP $43.22 million 1.93 $5.60 million $0.28 18.39

Mid Penn Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than LINKBANCORP. Mid Penn Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LINKBANCORP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Mid Penn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. LINKBANCORP pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Mid Penn Bancorp pays out 23.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LINKBANCORP pays out 107.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Mid Penn Bancorp beats LINKBANCORP on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. Its services include banking, financing, and planning to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

About LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, a full-service state chartered commercial bank in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises small business, real estate, agricultural, home equity, consumer lending, commercial, municipal, term, lines of credit, auto, and home mortgage and construction loans. It also provides debit cards, mobile banking, card valet app, e-statements, ATMs, online banking and bill pay, and other services. The company operates through a main office located in Gratz, Pennsylvania, as well as bank offices located in Camp Hill, Gratz, Valley View, Harrisburg, Herndon, Lancaster, Pottsville, Trevorton, West Chester, and Minersville. Pennsylvania. LINKBANCORP, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

