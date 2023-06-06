Litecoin Cash 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $95.08 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 6th. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $2.18 million and $95.08 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 12% against the US dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 784,570,544 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 784,557,043.7084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00268233 USD and is down -12.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $67.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
