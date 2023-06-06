Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Down 9.1% Over Last 7 Days

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 6th. Over the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0353 or 0.00000138 BTC on major exchanges. Locus Chain has a market cap of $73.38 million and $350,336.95 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211.

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

