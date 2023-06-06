Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MARPS opened at $7.18 on Friday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $11.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,944 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned 2.00% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

