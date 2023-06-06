Martingale Asset Management L P Buys 1,143 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,040,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,240,000 after purchasing an additional 736,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,480,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,595,000 after buying an additional 258,643 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,499,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,570,000 after buying an additional 498,351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,166,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,383,000 after acquiring an additional 92,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,662,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,834,000 after acquiring an additional 271,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on HRL. Stephens cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.00. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $51.69.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.33%.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.