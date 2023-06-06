Max Royde Purchases 16,000 Shares of CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Rating) insider Max Royde bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of £18,080 ($22,476.38).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 31st, Max Royde acquired 30,005 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £33,305.55 ($41,404.21).

On Friday, May 26th, Max Royde acquired 10,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £100 ($124.32).

On Monday, May 22nd, Max Royde bought 12,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £13,680 ($17,006.46).

On Tuesday, May 16th, Max Royde bought 31,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £35,340 ($43,933.37).

On Thursday, April 6th, Max Royde purchased 8,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £9,840 ($12,232.72).

On Friday, March 31st, Max Royde acquired 6,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £7,740 ($9,622.08).

On Wednesday, March 29th, Max Royde purchased 6,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £7,860 ($9,771.26).

On Friday, March 24th, Max Royde purchased 18,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 134 ($1.67) per share, with a total value of £24,120 ($29,985.08).

On Tuesday, March 21st, Max Royde bought 15,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £19,650 ($24,428.15).

On Wednesday, March 15th, Max Royde purchased 18,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 128 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £23,040 ($28,642.47).

CentralNic Group Stock Performance

CNIC stock opened at GBX 114.40 ($1.42) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.16. The firm has a market cap of £326.52 million, a P/E ratio of -11,440.00 and a beta of 0.37. CentralNic Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 106.50 ($1.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 160 ($1.99). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 118.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 131.86.

CentralNic Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 0.74%. CentralNic Group’s payout ratio is currently -10,000.00%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.11) price target on shares of CentralNic Group in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

About CentralNic Group

(Get Rating)

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The company's Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

