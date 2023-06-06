McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $430.17.

A number of research firms have commented on MCK. Citigroup assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $376.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Stock Up 1.3 %

MCK stock opened at $395.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $374.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.94. The stock has a market cap of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson has a twelve month low of $298.69 and a twelve month high of $401.78.

McKesson Announces Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 234.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $387,675.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,053,435.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,551 shares of company stock valued at $9,480,211. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in McKesson by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.