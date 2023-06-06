Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.0 %

MDT stock opened at $83.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.40 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.14. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $96.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.45%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

