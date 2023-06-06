Mirova Acquires New Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,487,000 after purchasing an additional 38,959 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,355,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,878,000 after purchasing an additional 528,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

SFM opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.41.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $2,191,390.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 66,709 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $2,191,390.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,159 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $38,397.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 240,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,980,718.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 280,782 shares of company stock valued at $9,677,615. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SFM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

