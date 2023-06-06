Mirova Acquires New Holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Mirova acquired a new stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SunOpta by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 44.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in SunOpta by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SunOpta by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SunOpta by 81.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.12. The firm has a market cap of $825.44 million, a PE ratio of -69.99 and a beta of 1.48. SunOpta Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $11.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research firms have recently commented on STKL. StockNews.com raised SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

In other SunOpta news, CEO Joseph Ennen bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,887,401 shares in the company, valued at $12,683,334.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SunOpta news, SVP Mike Buick sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 146,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,848.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Ennen purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,887,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,683,334.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SunOpta

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.