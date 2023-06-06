Mirova Acquires Shares of 1,000 Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Mirova acquired a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Kellogg by 2.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 142,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,903,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:K opened at $67.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 97.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $6,849,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,931,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,281,584.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,556,328 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kellogg from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.27.

About Kellogg



Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

