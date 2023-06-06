Mirova Buys New Stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Mirova bought a new stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in PureCycle Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE PCT opened at $7.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PureCycle Technologies

(Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

