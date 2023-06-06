Mirova Has $174,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Mirova trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Mirova’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackRock Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.92.

NYSE:BLK opened at $676.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $662.27 and a 200-day moving average of $693.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.43 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Further Reading

