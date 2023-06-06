Mirova Takes $190,000 Position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,208,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 68,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Sensient Technologies stock opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.30. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.34.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.87 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.31%.

Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.

