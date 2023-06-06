Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives $73.78 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.78.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Natera Stock Performance

Natera stock opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average of $47.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.22. Natera has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $59.75.

Insider Activity

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $241.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 101.02% and a negative net margin of 62.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Natera will post -4.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $266,731.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,819 shares in the company, valued at $11,817,006.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $270,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 519,746 shares in the company, valued at $28,097,468.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,736 shares of Natera stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total transaction of $266,731.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 209,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,817,006.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,281 shares of company stock worth $1,667,681 over the last 90 days. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Natera by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,972,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,438,000 after acquiring an additional 191,477 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,312,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $364,258,000 after acquiring an additional 371,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Natera by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,409,372 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $120,828,000 after acquiring an additional 577,106 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at $111,690,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP increased its holdings in Natera by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,685,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,357 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Further Reading

