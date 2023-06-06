nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

NCNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on nCino from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of nCino in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of nCino from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $265,957.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,021,195.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $39,202.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,232.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $265,957.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 871,887 shares in the company, valued at $21,021,195.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,705 shares of company stock worth $2,126,087 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

nCino Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 30,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of nCino by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in nCino by 3.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCNO opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. nCino has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $39.83.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that nCino will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About nCino

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Read More

