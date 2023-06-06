Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 386,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35,396 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $28,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 21,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 4,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at $77.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $83.44. The firm has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.54%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

